MFA: Foreign Ministry's Europe Information at Helsinki Book Fair

The Helsinki Book Fair will be held at the Expo and Convention Centre, Messukeskus Helsinki, from 25 to 28 October 2018. At the Foreign Ministry's stand 6e1, Europe Information will offer information about topical EU questions, such as Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union next year.

Ville Cantell, Director of the Unit for Communications on Europe and Neighbouring Areas, will interview Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen at Europe Information's stand on the opening day, Thursday 25 October at 17.30–18.00. They will discuss topical EU matters and trade policy, for example.

A revised edition of the EU lyhyesti, a compact package of basic information about the Union and its operation in Finnish, will also be published during the Book Fair. The publication will be available free of charge at Europe Information's stand. The Ministry's publications can be ordered from julkaisut.um.fi/.

Europe Information has launched a campaign ”Write a story linking yourself to Finland's EU narrative". Take a picture of yourself signing the Treaty of Accession to the European Union for Finland, set against Europe Information's social media wall, and share the picture with hashtag #EUlyhyesti. You will then participate in a draw where the main prize is a Kindle reader. The draw will be open on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The prizes will be drawn on the week after the Book Fair.

