MFA: Georgia's Foreign Minister to Finland

Georgia's Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani will visit Finland on 11–12 November and meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini.

The Ministers will discuss the bilateral relations between Finland and Georgia, conflicts in the region, Georgia's closer cooperation with the European Union, and topical international matters.

Finland supports Georgia's independence and territorial integrity. Finland has sent monitors to the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM) from the start of its establishment. The operation monitors the so-called Administrative Boundary Lines (ABL) of Georgia's breakaway regions Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Finland has also one expert in the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Centre (JTEC) in Tbilisi.

The Association Agreement between the EU and Georgia entered into force in 2016 and deepened their relations. The agreement includes a preferential trade regime, which facilitates trade and cooperation between companies. Georgia's growing markets offer new opportunities also for Finnish companies.

Visa-free travel has been introduced between the EU and Georgia. Reforms implemented in various areas in Georgia are central in the country's convergence with the EU.

