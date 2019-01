MFA: Getting prepared, travelling safely – Ministry for Foreign Affairs at the Nordic Travel Fair

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will participate in the Nordic Travel Fair Matka 2019 at the Expo and Convention Centre, Messukeskus Helsinki, from 17 to 20 January 2019. At our stand 6s61, experts on travel safety and healthy travelling will provide you tips and advice on how to prepare for various situations when travelling abroad.

Who do I turn to in the middle of an earthquake, when a tropical storm is expected, when I have lost my passport, or if I get seriously ill during a holiday? Can I get prepared for unexpected events, and where do I get help in an emergency? Why are the Foreign Ministry's four Ts, travel notification, travel advice, travel insurance and travel documents, important?

Antti Putkonen, Director of the Unit for Consular Assistance, will hold a presentation on travel safety at a Travel Information 2019 seminar, organised by the Association of Finnish Travel Agents.

The Madventures duo Riku Rantala and Tunna Milonoff will host a discussion in which experts on emergencies and crisis situations from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and from Falck Global Assistance will provide advice on how travellers can prepare for unfortunate events and on what to do if something unexpected happens. What kinds of emergencies have Finns encountered during their travels and how have they dealt with the situation?

At our stand, you can meet not only representatives from the Foreign Ministry but also experts from the National Institute for Health and Welfare, and the round-the-clock emergency number of the Emergency Response Centre Agency.

