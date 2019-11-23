MFA: Historical archives of Finnish missions abroad expand
The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has expanded and improved its online historical archive. The improved online service was launched on 22 November.
As part of its centenary celebration in March 2018, the Foreign Ministry published reports from the Finnish diplomatic missions abroad dating from before 1927. The Ministry has now expanded its digitised service to include reports from the missions until 1945, when the Second World War ended.
At the same time, the user functions of the online archive have been improved to enable users to browse the records as single pages or as PDF-documents covering one-year periods. The PDF-format enables users to run limited searches based on key words in the entire material.
The expanded online archive contains about 14,000 reports. As one report can contain multiple pages, the number of pages available in the online service amounts to more than 100,000. The service is open to all and free of charge.
The historical archive is available at https://um.fi/opendata/raporttiarkisto/1918/
Contents of the reports
Among the materials that diplomats produced about their host countries, the mission reports were the most important. With the help of the reports, foreign policy leaders in Finland were able to stay informed about world events, domestic and foreign policies of the host countries and their economic situation. The archived material also includes discussion notes and press reviews from the missions.
For example, the Finnish envoy to Berlin reported on the events of the host country in the 1930s. In addition, users of the online archives can now investigate how Finland’s ambassadors to France, Poland and Denmark perceived the developments in neighbouring Germany.
How did the Finnish missions in London, Moscow and Washington view the same events? The answers lie in the reports now available in the online service.
The first reports available in the archive derive from Finland’s unofficial diplomatic mission in London, dating back to January 1918.
Missions to the Nordic Countries and Germany were set up during 1918. After the First World War, Finland established diplomatic relations with the victorious powers. Finland’s diplomatic network expanded gradually both in terms of the number of missions and its coverage. On the eve of the Second World War, Finland had about twenty missions in Europe as well as missions in Washington, Buenos Aires and Tokyo.
The most recent material to be published now includes descriptions of post-war atmosphere in different parts of the world. The missions also submitted information to Helsinki by letter, telegram and informal correspondence between members of the old-boy network. These are not included in the online service, but they, together with mission reports from 1945 onwards, are available for research in the Foreign Ministry archives. Based on the Act on the Openness of Government Activities, diplomatic mission reports and the Ministry's other archive material from before 1995 are currently available to the public.
Inquiries about the project: Jyrki Paloposki, Director, Unit for Information and Service Management, tel. +358 295 350 517
Inquiries about the reports and archives: Jussi Pekkarinen, Researcher, tel. +358 295 351 268
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Den finska utrikesrepresentationens historiska rapportarkiv på nätet växer23.11.2019 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Utrikesministeriet utvidgar och förbättrar sitt rapportarkiv på nätet. Den uppdaterade webbplatsen lanserades den 22 november.
UM: Suomen ulkomaanedustustojen historiallinen raporttiarkisto laajenee23.11.2019 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriö laajentaa ja parantaa verkossa julkaistavaa raporttiarkistoaan. Uudistettu palvelu on avattu 22. marraskuuta.
UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto vierailee Valko-Venäjällä22.11.2019 11:43:48 EET | Tiedote
Ulkoministeri Haavisto vierailee Minskissä Valko-Venäjällä 25. marraskuuta yhdessä Ruotsin ulkoministeri Ann Linden kanssa. Ministerit tapaavat presidentti Aleksandr Lukashenkan ja ulkoministeri Vladimir Makein sekä opposition ja kansalaisjärjestöjen edustajia.
UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto besöker Vitryssland22.11.2019 11:43:29 EET | Tiedote
Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto besöker Minsk i Vitryssland den 25 november tillsammans med Sveriges utrikesminister Ann Linde. Ministrarna träffar president Aleksandr Lukasjenko och utrikesminister Vladimir Makej samt representanter för oppositionen och civilsamhällesorganisationer.
MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to visit Belarus22.11.2019 11:43:06 EET | Press release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Minsk in Belarus on 25 November together with Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde. The Ministers will meet President Alexander Lukashenko and Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei, as well as opposition and civil society representatives.
UM: EU-ländernas utvecklingsministrar diskuterar EU:s finansiella arkitektur för utveckling22.11.2019 08:00:00 EET | Tiedote
EU:s utvecklingsministrar sammanträder i utrikesrådet den 25 november i Bryssel. Finland representeras vid mötet av utvecklings- och utrikeshandelsminister Ville Skinnari.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom