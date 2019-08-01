MFA: Johanna Sumuvuori appointed as State Secretary to Minister Haavisto – and Jeri Aalto, Jarno Lappalainen and Joel Linnainmäki as Special Advisers
Johanna Sumuvuori was appointed as State Secretary to the Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto starting on 4 July. In addition, Jeri Aalto, Jarno Lappalainen and Joel Linnainmäki have started as Special Advisers to Minister Haavisto.
Johanna Sumuvuori transfers to the new position from the post of Press Officer at the Embassy of Finland in London. She has previously been a Member of Parliament and city councillor and in different kinds of positions of trust. She holds the degrees of Master of Social Sciences and Master of Arts. In her position, Sumuvuori will deal with matters relating to public relations and deputise for the minister.
Jeri Aalto is a student of economics and business administration. Aalto has previously assisted Pekka Haavisto’s election campaign and worked as his parliamentary assistant and assistant in the Greens when Haavisto was leading the party. Aalto is responsible for daily communications of the Minister.
Jeri Aalto took up his duties on 15 July.
Jarno Lappalainen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Technology. Lappalainen has previously worked, among other things, as communications coordinator and project manager of the Greens. Lappalainen is the main media contact to the minister. His responsibilities also include communications of the group of ministers representing the Greens.
Jarno Lappalainen took up his duties on 17 June.
Joel Linnainmäki holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences. Linnainmäki has conducted studies on international relations and worked, for example, in Parliament, the Foreign Ministry and the Finnish Youth Co-operation Allianssi. He has also served as a member of the Vantaa City Council. Linnainmäki is responsible for broad-based political preparation.
Joel Linnainmäki took up his duties on 29 June.
Inquiries: Johanna Sumuvuori +358 295 160 983, Jeri Aalto +358 50 472 0725, Joel Linnainmäki +358 295 350 466, Jarno Lappalainen +358 400 536 973
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
