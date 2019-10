MFA: Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Safadi to Finland

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan Ayman Safadi will visit Finland on friday 18 October and meet President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto.

The visit will be hosted by Minister Haavisto. Minister of Foreign Affairs Safadi and Minister Haavisto will attend the Helsinki Policy Forum, which will discuss topical issues in the Middle East. Other topics of discussion during the visit will be the bilateral relations between Finland and Jordan and the regional situation in the Middle East, including Syria.

