MFA: Market Opportunities in the United States - Road Show 2019
In 2019, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, together with other Team Finland organizations and the U.S. Embassy in Helsinki, will organize Road Show in Finland. The aim is to strengthen bilateral commercial and economic relations between Finland and the United States by advancing trade, investments and innovation cooperation.
The Road Show will offer information about the commercial opportunities of the U.S. market. At the center of each event will be the exchange of experiences and concrete tips on what a successful access to the United States’ market requires; what the companies have to take into consideration, and how they are best prepared. Participants will be offered information about Team Finland services as well as other service providers assisting companies in their market access plans.
The Road Show will also celebrate the centenary of the formal relations between Finland and the United States.
“The United States is our most important trade partner outside the EU, and also one of the most popular investment destinations for Finnish companies. I encourage businesses and other actors to seize the commercial and cooperation opportunities provided by the U.S. market, in order to build even stronger relations in the years to come”, says Anne-Mari Virolainen, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development.
The Road Show will begin on April 9 with an event in Turku. Other dates will be announced later.
Details of the Turku event are available at Turku Business Region’s web page https://turkubusinessregion.com/tapahtuma/international-business-session-on-u-s-market/. The media is welcome to attend and cover the opening remarks.
Information about the tour locations and dates:
- Turku, 9 April 2019
- Oulu
- Lahti
- Pori
- Lappeenranta
- Rovaniemi
- Kuopio
- Helsinki
Inquiries: Miia Rantanen, Unit for North America, tel. +358 295 350 056.
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Turné om möjligheter på den amerikanska marknaden 20195.4.2019 16:55:57 EEST | Tiedote
Utrikesministeriet ordnar tillsammans med Team Finland-aktörer och Finlands ambassad i USA en så kallad roadshow i olika landskap. Målet för turnén är att stärka de bilaterala handelsekonomiska relationerna mellan Finland och USA genom att öka handeln, investeringarna och innovationssamarbetet.
UM: Yhdysvaltojen markkinoiden mahdollisuudet -kiertue 20195.4.2019 16:55:29 EEST | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriö järjestää Team Finland -toimijoiden sekä Yhdysvaltain Suomen-suurlähetystön kanssa nk. road show -kiertueen eri maakunnissa. Kiertueen tavoitteena on vahvistaa Suomen ja Yhdysvaltain kahdenvälisiä kaupallis-taloudellisia suhteita lisäämällä kaupankäyntiä, investointeja sekä innovaatioyhteistyötä.
UM: Ulkoministeri Soini isännöi kokousta Euroopan neuvostosta Helsingissä2.4.2019 15:47:47 EEST | Tiedote
Ulkoministeri Timo Soini isännöi Euroopan neuvoston parlamentaarisen yleiskokouksen ja ministerikomitean puheenjohtajistojen yhteiskokousta Helsingissä 3. huhtikuuta 2019.
UM: Utrikesminister Soini är värd för Europarådets möte i Helsingfors2.4.2019 15:47:27 EEST | Tiedote
Utrikesminister Timo Soini är värd för ett gemensamt möte för Europarådets parlamentariska församlings presidium och ministerkommitténs byrå i Helsingfors den 3 april 2019.
MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini to host a Council of Europe meeting in Helsinki2.4.2019 15:47:13 EEST | Tiedote
Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will host a joint session of the Presidential Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) and the Committee of Ministers Bureau of the Council of Europe in Helsinki on 3 April 2019.
MFA: Finland supports cyclone victims in Mozambique2.4.2019 15:17:00 EEST | Tiedote
Finland will support Mozambique’s recovery from the cyclone that hit the country in mid-March through the Finnish Red Cross and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and by providing technical assistance.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme