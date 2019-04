MFA: Minister Berner to attend meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation

Minister Anne Berner will attend a meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation in Copenhagen on 24 April.

The Ministers have been invited for a separate session to handle the future vision of Nordic cooperation and the long-term goals of Nordic cooperation.

Inquiries: Johan Schalin, Chief of the Secretariat for Nordic Cooperation, tel. +358 295 351 781

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.