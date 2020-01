MFA: Minister for Development and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari to the Arctic Frontiers 2020 Conference in Tromsø

Minister for Development and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will attend the Arctic Frontiers 2020 Conference in Tromsø on 27 January. It is one of the most important regular international events concentrating on Arctic cooperation.

Minister Ville Skinnari will be one of the speakers in a panel entitled 'The State of the Arctic'. The Minister will also attend a side event on Barents cooperation, organised by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In addition, Minister Skinnari will have bilateral meetings with, for example Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

Inquiries: Juha Niemi, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister, tel. +358 295 350 232 or Petteri Vuorimäki, Ambassador for Arctic and Antarctic Affairs, tel. +358 295 350 458.

The email addresses of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.