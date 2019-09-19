MFA: Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari to attend UN General Assembly high-level week
Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will attend the high-level week of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York from 23 to 27 September. During the week, the UN Secretary-General will convene a Climate Summit on 23 September and the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development will hold a meeting from 24 to 25 September.
Finland’s delegation will be led by President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö, who will deliver Finland’s address at the General Assembly on Tuesday 24 September.
Minister Ville Skinnari’s programme during the week will focus on matters related to the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the mitigation of climate change and the promotion of the position of women and girls especially with regard to sexual and reproductive health and related rights.
Minister Skinnari will host an event by Plan International discussing the impacts of climate change on the position of girls. He will also deliver addresses in a number of events, where the topics covered include ending violence against women and girls, development funding, and supporting developing countries in their efforts to collect domestic funding needed for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda goals.
“We need the UN more than ever. Finland wants to be globally influential and bear its international responsibility. Through development cooperation, humanitarian aid and international climate funding, we are working to help solve global problems and assuming our share of responsibility for the future of humanity and our planet,” Skinnari says.
Minister Skinnari will also have a number of bilateral meetings with his ministerial counterparts and the Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, among others. He will also meet heads of UN agencies that are of key importance for Finland, including UN Women, UNDP and OCHA, and attend a number of export promotion events.
Inquiries about the programme of the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade: Pasi Pöysäri, Director, UN Development Affairs, tel. +358 50 309 8202, and Juha Niemi, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister, tel. +358 50 478 1387.
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Kehitysyhteistyö- ja ulkomaankauppaministeri Ville Skinnari YK:n yleiskokouksen korkean tason viikolle19.9.2019 13:46:42 EEST | Tiedote
Kehitysyhteistyö- ja ulkomaankauppaministeri Ville Skinnari osallistuu Yhdistyneiden Kansakuntien 74. yleiskokouksen korkean tason viikolle New Yorkissa 23.–27.9. Viikon yhteydessä järjestetään YK:n pääsihteerin ilmastohuippukokous 23.9. sekä kestävän kehityksen huippukokous 24.–25.9.2019.
UM:Utvecklings- och utrikeshandelsminister Ville Skinnari deltar i högnivåveckan i FN:s generalförsamling19.9.2019 13:46:09 EEST | Tiedote
Utvecklings- och utrikeshandelsminister Ville Skinnari deltar i Förenta Nationernas 74:e generalförsamlings högnivåvecka i New York den 23–27 september. Under FN-veckan hålls generalsekreterarens toppmöte om klimatåtgärder den 23 september och ett toppmöte om hållbar utveckling den 24–25 september.
UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto YK:n yleiskokouksen korkean tason viikolle19.9.2019 11:37:05 EEST | Tiedote
Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto osallistuu Yhdistyneiden Kansakuntien 74. yleiskokouksen istuntoon New Yorkissa.
UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto deltar i högnivåveckan i FN:s generalförsamling19.9.2019 11:36:50 EEST | Tiedote
Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto deltar i den 74:e sessionen i Förenta Nationernas generalförsamling i New York.
MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to the high-level week of the UN General Assembly19.9.2019 11:36:37 EEST | Tiedote
Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 74) in New York.
MFA: India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to Finland18.9.2019 12:35:04 EEST | Tiedote
External Affairs Minister of the Republic of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Finland from 19 to 21 September.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme