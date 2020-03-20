MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to attend Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers
On 23 March 2020, the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers will be held as a video conference. Finland will be represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The main topic on the agenda will be the COVID-19 outbreak.
Foreign ministers will discuss international actions to respond to the coronavirus situation. They aim to discuss and exchange information on EU Member States’ plans regarding repatriations and consular assistance as well as to examine the long-term foreign and security policy impacts of the outbreak. Finland considers it important that the European Union is clear and consistent in its messages relating to coronavirus. Additionally, the EU must communicate with third countries to avoid situations where airport would be suddenly closed. This is to ensure that travellers manage to return to their homes. In addition, humanitarian corridors need to be kept open.
Inquiries: Matti Nissinen, European Correspondent, tel. +358 295 351 780.
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto deltar i informellt möte mellan EU:s utrikesministrar över video20.3.2020 16:11:13 EET | Tiedote
EU:s utrikesministrars informella möte hålls den 23 mars som videokonferens. Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto företräder Finland vid mötet. Huvudtema för mötet är coronavirusläget.
UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto osallistuu EU:n epäviralliseen ulkoministerikokoukseen kokoukseen videoyhteydellä20.3.2020 16:10:08 EET | Tiedote
EU:n ulkoministereiden epävirallinen kokous järjestetään 23. maaliskuuta videoyhteydellä. Suomesta kokoukseen osallistuu ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto. Kokouksen pääaiheena on COVID-19-virustilanne.
UM: Finland tar inte längre emot eller behandlar vanliga ansökningar om visum och uppehållstillstånd19.3.2020 11:15:00 EET | Tiedote
På grund av coronavirusepidemin tar Finland i likhet med andra Schengenländer inte längre emot vanliga visumansökningar vid utrikesrepresentationens verksamhetsställen. Detta gäller från och med den 19 mars tills vidare.
UM: Suomi keskeyttää tavanomaisen viisumi- ja oleskelulupahakemusten vastaanoton ja käsittelyn19.3.2020 11:15:00 EET | Tiedote
Koronavirusepidemian takia Suomi keskeyttää muiden Schengen-maiden tavoin tavanomaisen viisumihakemusten vastaanoton Suomen edustustoissa välittömästi 19. maaliskuuta alkaen toistaiseksi.
MFA: Finland suspends the reception and processing of ordinary visa and residence permit applications19.3.2020 11:15:00 EET | Press release
Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, Finland, in line with the rest of the Schengen countries, has suspended the reception of normal visa applications in Finland’s missions with immediate effect from 19 March until further notice.
MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto: Crimea is part of Ukraine18.3.2020 11:39:15 EET | Press release
18 March 2020 will mark the sixth anniversary of the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia. The matter is a serious violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom