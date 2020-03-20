MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to attend Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers

On 23 March 2020, the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers will be held as a video conference. Finland will be represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The main topic on the agenda will be the COVID-19 outbreak.

Foreign ministers will discuss international actions to respond to the coronavirus situation. They aim to discuss and exchange information on EU Member States’ plans regarding repatriations and consular assistance as well as to examine the long-term foreign and security policy impacts of the outbreak. Finland considers it important that the European Union is clear and consistent in its messages relating to coronavirus. Additionally, the EU must communicate with third countries to avoid situations where airport would be suddenly closed. This is to ensure that travellers manage to return to their homes. In addition, humanitarian corridors need to be kept open.

