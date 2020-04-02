MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to participate in informal video conference of EU foreign ministers

EU foreign ministers will hold an informal video conference again on 3 April 2020. Finland will be represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The main topic on the agenda will be the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

EU foreign ministers will continue discussion on international steps to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting will focus on the repatriation of EU nationals, consular coordination, and the more long-term foreign and security policy impacts of the pandemic. Additionally, views will be exchanged on the EU’s support and proactive messages to the international community in efforts to contain the pandemic.

“It is important to be active and work to prevent the use of coronavirus as a means of increasing confrontation in international relations,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto says.

Finland considers that responding to disinformation requires solid, consistent communication from the EU. The EU should also further deepen its international partnerships, including cooperation with African countries, to ensure a joint response to the crisis.

