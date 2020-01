MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to World Economic Forum in Davos

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on 22–24 January 2020.

The World Economic Forum is an annual gathering of representatives of business life, governments, international organisations and civil society. It will be attended by a number of heads of state, ministers, business leaders and representatives of civil society organisations. This year, the Forum will address climate change, gender equality, sustainable economy and technology regulation.

Minister Pekka Haavisto’s programme will reflect Finland’s current thematic priorities. He will take part in a number of discussions dealing with Africa, including the future of the Horn of Africa. The minister’s programme also includes meetings on mediation. In addition, Minister Haavisto will attend as a speaker in a session dealing with the EU’s geopolitical role and its possibilities to influence global issues alongside China and the United States in an increasingly multipolar world.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs will have a number of bilateral meetings in his programme especially with leaders of international organisations and with foreign ministers attending the Forum.

