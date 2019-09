MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto to London

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit London on 10 September and have a meeting with Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Haavisto will also meet Tom Tugendhat, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons.

The foreign ministers will discuss topical matters, including Brexit, transatlantic relations, the Russia-Ukraine situation, climate change, and the situation in the Persian Gulf.

Additionally, Minister Pekka Haavisto will speak at a high-level panel, entitled Towards a climate neutral future – ambition, solutions, actions, organised at the residence of the Ambassador of Finland in London.

