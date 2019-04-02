MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini to host a Council of Europe meeting in Helsinki
Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will host a joint session of the Presidential Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) and the Committee of Ministers Bureau of the Council of Europe in Helsinki on 3 April 2019.
The meeting has been convened by Foreign Minister Timo Soini, and it will be attended by the President, Secretary General and leaders of the political groups of PACE, and the Committee of Ministers Bureau. Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland will attend the meeting.
Foreign Minister Soini holds the current Presidency of the Ministerial Committee of the Council of Europe. He seeks to promote the cooperation between the Ministerial Committee and the Parliamentary Assembly and will discuss topical political and institutional questions at the meeting.
The Minister attended the previous meeting in the same configuration in February in Paris.
Finland's Presidency will culminate in a Ministerial Meeting, gathering all the 47 Member States of the Council of Europe in Helsinki from 16 to 17 May 2019.
Inquiries: Merja Lahtinen, Desk Officer, tel. +358 295 350 971, and Laura Kaltiainen, Project Assistant, Unit for Human Rights Policy, tel. +358 295 350 016.
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Ulkoministeri Soini isännöi kokousta Euroopan neuvostosta Helsingissä2.4.2019 15:47:47 EEST | Tiedote
Ulkoministeri Timo Soini isännöi Euroopan neuvoston parlamentaarisen yleiskokouksen ja ministerikomitean puheenjohtajistojen yhteiskokousta Helsingissä 3. huhtikuuta 2019.
UM: Utrikesminister Soini är värd för Europarådets möte i Helsingfors2.4.2019 15:47:27 EEST | Tiedote
Utrikesminister Timo Soini är värd för ett gemensamt möte för Europarådets parlamentariska församlings presidium och ministerkommitténs byrå i Helsingfors den 3 april 2019.
MFA: Finland supports cyclone victims in Mozambique2.4.2019 15:17:00 EEST | Tiedote
Finland will support Mozambique’s recovery from the cyclone that hit the country in mid-March through the Finnish Red Cross and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and by providing technical assistance.
UM: Finland stöder offren för orkanen i Moçambique2.4.2019 15:15:43 EEST | Tiedote
Moçambique som sedan mitten av mars återhämtar sig efter orkanen får stöd från Finland via Finlands Röda Kors, FN:s katastroffond och finländsk experthjälp.
UM: Suomi tukee hirmumyrskyn uhreja Mosambikissa2.4.2019 15:14:27 EEST | Tiedote
Suomi tukee maaliskuun puolivälin hirmumyrskystä toipuvaa Mosambikia Suomen Punaisen Ristin, YK:n hätäapurahaston sekä suomalaisen asiantuntija-avun kautta.
MFA: Joint Meeting of the UN Secretary-General’s High-level Panel on Digital Cooperation and the Global Tech Panel2.4.2019 08:39:18 EEST | Tiedote
Today, UN Secretary-General António Guterres' High-level Panel on Digital Cooperation and the Global Tech Panel convened by EU High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini will hold a landmark joint meeting in Espoo, Finland at the invitation of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and in cooperation with Nokia.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme