MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini to host a Council of Europe meeting in Helsinki

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will host a joint session of the Presidential Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) and the Committee of Ministers Bureau of the Council of Europe in Helsinki on 3 April 2019.

The meeting has been convened by Foreign Minister Timo Soini, and it will be attended by the President, Secretary General and leaders of the political groups of PACE, and the Committee of Ministers Bureau. Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland will attend the meeting.

Foreign Minister Soini holds the current Presidency of the Ministerial Committee of the Council of Europe. He seeks to promote the cooperation between the Ministerial Committee and the Parliamentary Assembly and will discuss topical political and institutional questions at the meeting.

The Minister attended the previous meeting in the same configuration in February in Paris.

Finland's Presidency will culminate in a Ministerial Meeting, gathering all the 47 Member States of the Council of Europe in Helsinki from 16 to 17 May 2019.

