MFA: Minister Skinnari attends EU trade ministers videoconference
Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will participate in EU trade ministers’ informal videoconference on 16 April 2020.
The only matter on their agenda will be the crisis caused by coronavirus. Ministers will exchange views about the impact the COVID-19 outbreak on trade relations, global economy and global value chains.
Ministers will also discuss the Commission’s proposal concerning extension of the export authorisation for exports of personal protective equipment when these products are exported from EU Member States to third countries.
“At this point, it is impossible to assess the ultimate impacts of coronavirus on the economy and global trade, because they will be largely dependent on how long the crisis will last. However, it is clear already that the impacts will be dramatic,” says Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.
“Trade plays a key role in how the crisis will be overcome and in that jobs are secured. It is important that trade flows are maintained as open as possible and that unnecessary barriers will not be set up for import or export. During the crisis and especially when it is over, the EU must continue to retain its lead role in defending multilateral cooperation and opposing protectionism.
Inquiries: Juha Niemi, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, tel. +358 50 478 1387, and Ilkka-Pekka Similä, Director General, tel. +358 50 336 3856.
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Minister Skinnari deltar i ett videomöte mellan EU:s handelsministrar15.4.2020 15:44:52 EEST | Tiedote
Utvecklings- och utrikeshandelsminister Ville Skinnari deltar i ett informellt videomöte mellan EU:s handelsministrar den 16 april 2020.
UM: Ministeri Skinnari osallistuu EU:n kauppaministerien videokokoukseen15.4.2020 15:43:56 EEST | Tiedote
Kehitysyhteistyö- ja ulkomaankauppaministeri Ville Skinnari osallistuu EU:n kauppaministereiden epäviralliseen videokokoukseen 16. huhtikuuta.
MFA: Finland increases humanitarian assistance as the coronavirus pandemic escalates15.4.2020 14:07:11 EEST | Press release
Finland provides humanitarian assistance to help organisations in the field to respond to changing and abrupt needs more efficiently. Preventing the spread of coronavirus requires support and timely action also in refugee camps and crisis areas.
UM: Suomi lisää humanitaarista apua koronapandemian laajetessa15.4.2020 13:20:00 EEST | Tiedote
Suomen antamalla humanitaarisella avulla humanitaariset avustusjärjestöt voivat vastata muuttuviin ja äkillisiin tarpeisiin entistä tehokkaammin. Koronaviruksen torjuminen edellyttää tukea ja oikea-aikaisia toimia myös pakolaisleireissä ja kriisialueilla.
UM: Finland ökar sitt humanitära bistånd när coronapandemin breder ut sig15.4.2020 13:20:00 EEST | Tiedote
Med hjälp av Finlands bidrag kan humanitära biståndsorganisationer effektivt svara mot det växande och akuta hjälpbehovet. Om coronaviruset ska stoppas krävs stöd och åtgärder i rätt tid även i flyktingläger och krisområden.
MFA: EU development ministers discuss common European response to the pandemic8.4.2020 17:00:00 EEST | Press release
On 8 April, EU development ministers discussed the EU’s common response to the global impacts of coronavirus. At the meeting, Minister for International Development Ville Skinnari told about Finland’s first-hand measures.
