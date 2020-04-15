MFA: Minister Skinnari attends EU trade ministers videoconference

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will participate in EU trade ministers’ informal videoconference on 16 April 2020.

The only matter on their agenda will be the crisis caused by coronavirus. Ministers will exchange views about the impact the COVID-19 outbreak on trade relations, global economy and global value chains.

Ministers will also discuss the Commission’s proposal concerning extension of the export authorisation for exports of personal protective equipment when these products are exported from EU Member States to third countries.

“At this point, it is impossible to assess the ultimate impacts of coronavirus on the economy and global trade, because they will be largely dependent on how long the crisis will last. However, it is clear already that the impacts will be dramatic,” says Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.

“Trade plays a key role in how the crisis will be overcome and in that jobs are secured. It is important that trade flows are maintained as open as possible and that unnecessary barriers will not be set up for import or export. During the crisis and especially when it is over, the EU must continue to retain its lead role in defending multilateral cooperation and opposing protectionism.

