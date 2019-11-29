MFA: Minister Skinnari to lead a Team Finland visit to Toronto
Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will lead an export promotion visit to Toronto, Canada, on 2 December. During his visit, he will attend the opening of the Toronto Office of Business Finland. The Minister will be accompanied by a business delegation representing Finnish expertise in the bioeconomy and circular economy sectors.
Canada and Finland share the concern about climate change, and both countries are committed to the objectives of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Finland's ambitious aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 requires bold reforms, one of which is the transition from the traditional, linear economy to a low-carbon circular economy. The World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF), which is a global initiative of Finland and the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra, will be hosted by Canada in 2020. Finnish companies have state-of-the-art expertise in circular economy, and Canada is particularly interested in solutions related to forestry, mining and the utilisation of waste and secondary flows.
The Team Finland visit aims to promote awareness of Finnish circular economy expertise and knowledge of Finnish companies in Canada. The business delegation’s programme is part of the activities of the Smart Energy Finland Program and Circular Bioeconomy of Business Finland. In the framework of the programme, ecosystems have been developed in Canada for a longer time.
“Finnish companies are at the leading edge in developing solutions that support the Government's ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035. This visit gives an excellent opportunity for deepening the trade relations between Finland and Canada and for presenting Finnish circular economy expertise,” says Minister Ville Skinnari.
During his visit, Minister Skinnari will discuss topical bilateral questions with representatives of the Canadian federal government and the administration of the Province of Ontario. He will also meet representatives of the Board of Directors of the Canadian-Finnish Chamber of Commerce. The Minister will also attend a business seminar and speak at the official opening of Business Finland’s Office in Canada on 2 December.
“Expanding the activities of Business Finland’s network to Toronto will significantly strengthen Finland's Team Finland work in Canada and it is a sign of Canada's growing importance to Finland. Physical presence in Toronto will make it possible for Business Finland to create permanent networks and to seize local business opportunities,” says Minister Skinnari.
The business delegation will have additional programme in Toronto on 3 December and in Montreal on 4 December. Both cities will organise seminars on forestry, bioeconomy and circular economy, to be attended by local stakeholders. In addition, the business delegation will have meetings with potential partners and other important local actors.
The following companies and organisations will be represented in the delegation:
Bitcomp Oy, Blom Kartta Oy, BMH Technology Oy, Enviroburners Oy, Karelia University of Applied Sciences, KPA Unicon Oy, Natural Resources Centre, Logset Oy, Mastercom, Forest Centre, North Karelia Ely Centre, PrimeR Oy, Taaleri Capital Funds Oy, VTT, Watrec Oy, Wärtsilä.
Inquiries: Tiina Vainio, Special Adviser to the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, tel. +358 50 524 6559, and Kaisa Leidy, Counsellor, Unit for North America tel. +358 50 476 2620. Please note the time difference -7 hours.
The email addresses of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Keywords
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto to visit The Hague29.11.2019 09:30:00 EET | Press release
On 2 December, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit The Hague, where he will meet Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Stef Blok and representatives of international organisations based in The Hague.
UM: Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto Haagiin29.11.2019 09:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto vierailee Haagissa 2. joulukuuta ja tapaa Alankomaiden ulkoministeri Stef Blokin sekä vierailee Haagissa olevissa kansainvälisissä järjestöissä.
UM: Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto till Haag29.11.2019 09:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto besöker Haag den 2 december. Han träffar Nederländernas utrikesminister Stef Blok och besöker internationella organisationer med säte i staden.
UM: Ministeri Skinnari Team Finland -vierailulle Torontoon29.11.2019 08:15:00 EET | Tiedote
Kehitysyhteistyö- ja ulkomaankauppaministeri Ville Skinnari tekee vienninedistämismatkan Torontoon, Kanadaan 2. joulukuuta. Hän osallistuu vierailun aikana Business Finlandin Toronton-toimiston avajaisiin. Ministerin mukana matkustaa Team Finland -yritysvaltuuskunta, joka edustaa suomalaista osaamista bio- ja kiertotaloussektoreilla.
UM: Minister Skinnari på Team Finland-resa till Toronto29.11.2019 08:15:00 EET | Tiedote
Utvecklings- och utrikeshandelsminister Ville Skinnari gör en exportfrämjande resa till Toronto i Kanada den 2 december. Han ska delta i invigningen av Business Finlands kontor i Toronto. Med minister Skinnari reser en Team Finland-delegation som företräder finländsk expertis inom bioekonomi och cirkulär ekonomi.
UM: Allt positivare uppfattningar om Finland28.11.2019 08:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Finland överraskar i landsvarumärkesundersökningen Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index 2019. Bland de 50 länder som deltar i undersökningen hade Finland ökat sitt poängantal mest. I synnerhet uppfattningen om Finland som ett land som arbetar för miljöskydd hade stärkts.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom