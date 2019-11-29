MFA: Minister Skinnari to lead a Team Finland visit to Toronto

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will lead an export promotion visit to Toronto, Canada, on 2 December. During his visit, he will attend the opening of the Toronto Office of Business Finland. The Minister will be accompanied by a business delegation representing Finnish expertise in the bioeconomy and circular economy sectors.

Canada and Finland share the concern about climate change, and both countries are committed to the objectives of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Finland's ambitious aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 requires bold reforms, one of which is the transition from the traditional, linear economy to a low-carbon circular economy. The World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF), which is a global initiative of Finland and the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra, will be hosted by Canada in 2020. Finnish companies have state-of-the-art expertise in circular economy, and Canada is particularly interested in solutions related to forestry, mining and the utilisation of waste and secondary flows.

The Team Finland visit aims to promote awareness of Finnish circular economy expertise and knowledge of Finnish companies in Canada. The business delegation’s programme is part of the activities of the Smart Energy Finland Program and Circular Bioeconomy of Business Finland. In the framework of the programme, ecosystems have been developed in Canada for a longer time.

“Finnish companies are at the leading edge in developing solutions that support the Government's ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035. This visit gives an excellent opportunity for deepening the trade relations between Finland and Canada and for presenting Finnish circular economy expertise,” says Minister Ville Skinnari.

During his visit, Minister Skinnari will discuss topical bilateral questions with representatives of the Canadian federal government and the administration of the Province of Ontario. He will also meet representatives of the Board of Directors of the Canadian-Finnish Chamber of Commerce. The Minister will also attend a business seminar and speak at the official opening of Business Finland’s Office in Canada on 2 December.

“Expanding the activities of Business Finland’s network to Toronto will significantly strengthen Finland's Team Finland work in Canada and it is a sign of Canada's growing importance to Finland. Physical presence in Toronto will make it possible for Business Finland to create permanent networks and to seize local business opportunities,” says Minister Skinnari.

The business delegation will have additional programme in Toronto on 3 December and in Montreal on 4 December. Both cities will organise seminars on forestry, bioeconomy and circular economy, to be attended by local stakeholders. In addition, the business delegation will have meetings with potential partners and other important local actors.

The following companies and organisations will be represented in the delegation:

Bitcomp Oy, Blom Kartta Oy, BMH Technology Oy, Enviroburners Oy, Karelia University of Applied Sciences, KPA Unicon Oy, Natural Resources Centre, Logset Oy, Mastercom, Forest Centre, North Karelia Ely Centre, PrimeR Oy, Taaleri Capital Funds Oy, VTT, Watrec Oy, Wärtsilä.

