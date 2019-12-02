MFA: Minister Skinnari to Washington
Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will visit Washington, the Unites States on 3 to 4 December. During his visit, he will meet United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and other representatives of the administration. He will also visit the US Congress.
The aim of the visit is to strengthen both the bilateral and EU-US trade and investment relationship. Minister Ville Skinnari will discuss topical trade policy issues, such as the future of the WTO and its dispute settlement system and the means of trade policy to promote a carbon neutral circular economy.
“The United States is Finland's most important trading partner outside the EU, and the transatlantic trade and investment relationship is the most significant in the world. Furthermore, the importance of the United States in shaping the future of the multilateral trading system is central”, Minister Skinnari says.
Promoting an ambitious, open and rules-based trade policy is one of the priorities of Finland's EU Presidency. While discussions on closer trade relations between the EU and the United States have continued during Finland's Presidency it is also characterised by tensions.
“It would be very important that the EU and the United States reach common ground in developing trade relations. Transatlantic cooperation is in the interests of both parties and the best way to promote growth, competitiveness and jobs on both sides of the Atlantic”, Minister Skinnari emphasises.
Inquiries (Washington time): Tiina Vainio, Special Adviser to the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, tel. +358 50 524 6559, Head of Unit Pasi-Heikki Vaaranmaa, tel. +358 295 351 700
The email addresses of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Ulkoministeriö käynnistää palkkionmetsästysohjelman verkkopalvelujen haavoittuvuuksien etsimiseksi2.12.2019 12:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Tietoturvahaavoittuvuuksien palkkionmetsästysohjelmassa, ns. bug bounty -projektissa tietoturvatutkijoille ja hakkereille annetaan sääntöjen puitteissa mahdollisuus tutkia valittujen kohteiden tietoturvallisuutta internetistä käsin. Kohdejärjestelmien suojauksia ei avata projektin ajaksi.
MFA: Ministry for Foreign Affairs launches a bug bounty programme for finding vulnerabilities in online services2.12.2019 12:00:00 EET | Tiedote
A bug bounty project provides opportunities for information security researchers and hackers to examine, within a set of defined boundaries, the information security of selected services on the Internet. The protective measures of the targeted systems will not be opened for the duration of the project.
UM: Utrikesministeriet startar buggbelöningsprogram för att hitta sårbarheter i sina webbtjänster2.12.2019 12:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Utrikesministeriet inleder ett program med buggbelöning där hackare, enligt vissa fastställda regler, får belöning om de hittar sårbarheter i webbplatsernas kod och säkerhet. Systemens skyddsprogram kommer inte att nedmonteras under projektet.
UM: Ministeri Skinnari Washingtoniin2.12.2019 11:33:51 EET | Tiedote
Kehitysyhteistyö- ja ulkomaankauppaministeri Ville Skinnari vierailee 3. –4. joulukuuta Washingtonissa, Yhdysvalloissa. Hän tapaa vierailullaan Yhdysvaltain kauppaedustaja Robert Lighthizerin ja muita hallinnon edustajia sekä vierailee kongressissa.
UM: Minister Skinnari till Washington2.12.2019 11:33:19 EET | Tiedote
Utvecklings- och utrikeshandelsminister Ville Skinnari besöker Förenta staternas huvudstad Washington D.C. den 3–4 december. Under sitt besök träffar han Förenta staternas handelsrepresentant Robert Lighthizer och andra företrädare för regeringen. Skinnari kommer även att besöka kongressen.
UM: Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto till Haag29.11.2019 09:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto besöker Haag den 2 december. Han träffar Nederländernas utrikesminister Stef Blok och besöker internationella organisationer med säte i staden.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom