MFA: Minister Skinnari to Washington

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will visit Washington, the Unites States on 3 to 4 December. During his visit, he will meet United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and other representatives of the administration. He will also visit the US Congress.

The aim of the visit is to strengthen both the bilateral and EU-US trade and investment relationship. Minister Ville Skinnari will discuss topical trade policy issues, such as the future of the WTO and its dispute settlement system and the means of trade policy to promote a carbon neutral circular economy.

“The United States is Finland's most important trading partner outside the EU, and the transatlantic trade and investment relationship is the most significant in the world. Furthermore, the importance of the United States in shaping the future of the multilateral trading system is central”, Minister Skinnari says.

Promoting an ambitious, open and rules-based trade policy is one of the priorities of Finland's EU Presidency. While discussions on closer trade relations between the EU and the United States have continued during Finland's Presidency it is also characterised by tensions.

“It would be very important that the EU and the United States reach common ground in developing trade relations. Transatlantic cooperation is in the interests of both parties and the best way to promote growth, competitiveness and jobs on both sides of the Atlantic”, Minister Skinnari emphasises.

