MFA: Minister Virolainen to Rome
Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen will visit Rome on 3–4 October. During the visit, Virolainen will meet representatives of the Government of Italy and have meetings at UN organisations.
Minister Anne-Mari Virolainen will have a meeting with State Secretary for Economic Development and Investments Michele Geraci from Italy's Ministry of Economy and Finances and with State Secretary for Development Policy and Development Cooperation Emanuela Del Ren from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The discussions will focus on the countries' bilateral trade relations, topical development policy questions currently on the EU agenda, the external dimension of migration, the situation in the trade negotiations under way in the EU, the trade relations between the United States and the EU, and the UK's withdrawal from the EU. Minister Virolainen will also bring up questions under her areas of responsibility among the priorities of Finland's forthcoming EU Presidency.
"Italy is a significant actor in Europe and globally. It is of vital importance that we hold bilateral discussions with Italy's new Government on topical issues such as trade policy and migration. Italy is Finland's 13th biggest trading partner and the volume of trade is on the rise. There is also much potential for increasing the cooperation," Minister Virolainen says.
Virolainen will also have a meeting with Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization José Graziano Da Silva and with President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Gilbert Houngbo. She will also visit the headquarters of the World Food Programme (WFP). Organisations based in Italy are important partners for Finland in the implementation of humanitarian assistance and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. As a result of prolonged conflicts and climate change, the number of food insecure and hungry people has started to rise after several years' positive trend. Over 800 million people are suffering from hunger. Small farmers, who produce the majority of the food in the world, are among the world's poorest people, most of them being women.
Minister Virolainen and the UN leaders will discuss topical questions, including how to take more advantage of Finnish expertise and know-how in the work of the organisations. "We consider that the organisations in Rome should intensify their cooperation so that the number of people suffering from hunger and malnourishment will start to fall again. Finland's membership in the administrative organs of IFAD and FAO provides excellent opportunities of influence in these matters. Examples of areas in which Finland has much to offer to them include innovations, school meals, and strong cooperation with the private sector," Minister Virolainen says.
Inquiries: Tuuli-Maaria Aalto, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, tel. +358 40 352 0463.
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Ministeri Virolainen vierailulle Roomaan2.10.2018 12:00 | Tiedote
Ulkomaankauppa- ja kehitysministeri Anne-Mari Virolainen vierailee Roomassa 3.-4.10. Virolainen tapaa vierailullaan Italian hallituksen edustajia ja vierailee YK-järjestöissä.
UM: Minister Virolainen besöker Rom2.10.2018 12:00 | Tiedote
Utrikeshandels- och utvecklingsminister Anne-Mari Virolainen besöker Rom den 3–4 oktober. Under sitt besök träffar hon företrädare för Italiens regering och besöker FN-organen i Rom.
UM: Ny specialriskfinansiering hjälper Finnfund att rikta allt fler investeringar till de fattigaste länderna20.9.2018 16:46 | Tiedote
Enligt statens ägarstyrning ska bolaget för utvecklingsfinansiering Finnfund särskilt investera i de fattigaste länderna samt i projekt som har hög riskfaktor men betydande utvecklingseffekter. För att genomföra riktlinjerna beslutade statsrådet återinföra specialriskfinansieringen som den här gången uppgår till 75 miljoner euro.
UM: Uusi erityisriskirahoitus suuntaa Finnfundin sijoituksia yhä vahvemmin köyhimpiin maihin20.9.2018 14:27 | Tiedote
Valtion omistajaohjauksen mukaan kehitysrahoitusyhtiön Finnfundin on sijoitettava erityisesti köyhimpiin maihin sekä riskipitoisiin mutta kehitysvaikutuksiltaan mittaviin hankkeisiin. Linjauksen toteuttamiseksi valtioneuvosto päätti ottaa uudelleen käyttöön erityisriskirahoituksen 75 miljoonan euron suuruisena.
MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Virolainen to the high-level week of the UN General Assembly19.9.2018 14:17 | Tiedote
During the high-level week Minister Soini will stress the need for further development of peace mediation and peace operations. In particular, Finland wishes to strengthen the role of women and the young in peace processes. On Minister Virolainen’s agenda the focus is on sustainable development, climate change and equality.
UM: Utrikesminister Soini och utrikeshandels- och utvecklingsminister Virolainen till FN:s högnivåvecka19.9.2018 14:09 | Tiedote
Under FN:s högnivåvecka framhåller utrikesminister Soini behovet av att utveckla fredsmedlingen och fredsinsatserna. Finland vill stärka ungdomars och kvinnors deltagande i fredsprocesser. I centrum för utrikeshandels- och utvecklingsminister Virolainens program står frågor som rör hållbar utveckling, klimatförändringen och jämställdhet.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme