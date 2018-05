MFA: Ministry for Foreign Affairs celebrates its 100th anniversary

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Friday 25 May 2018 at Finlandia Hall.

The event is meant for Foreign Ministry personnel and invited guests and it will be opened by Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen. In addition to the greeting by President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö, a video greeting will be presented by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. The keynote speech will be held by Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas.

There will also be a panel discussion on the challenges facing the Foreign Service today and in the future. The panellists are Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, Risto Siilasmaa, Chair of the Board of Directors of Nokia, Kaja Kallas, Chair of the Estonian Reform Party and Member of the European Parliament, Margot Wallström, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, and Jonas Bering Liisberg, State Secretary for Foreign Policy of Denmark.

The speeches and the panel discussion can be followed live at https://formin.videosync.fi/um100.

Inquiries: Ambassador Petri Salo, tel. +358 295 351 018, and Tiina Tähtinen, Desk Officer responsible for the Foreign Ministry's centenary celebrations, tel. +358 295 351 765.

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.