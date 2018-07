MFA: Ministry for Foreign Affairs takes part in SuomiAreena in Pori

As is traditional, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs is participating in SuomiAreena, the most important open-air forum for social dialogue of Finland’s summer, held in Pori, on Thursday, 19 July.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen and Minister for Nordic Cooperation Anne Berner will take part in the panel discussion ‘Ministers on stage — 100 years of work on behalf of Finland and Finns’, organised by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs on the Purje stage from 17.30 to 18.30. The panel will be moderated by journalist Tanja Huutonen, who takes up the post of Press Counsellor at the Embassy of Finland in Berlin on 1 September. At the event the ministers will give their views on, among other issues, security, tolerance and responsibility.

Ministers and public servants of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are also participating in events arranged by other organisers during SuomiAreena. Satu Santala, Director General of the Department for Development Policy, will be present on the opening day, Monday, 16 July, as panellist of in the discussion ‘The world is changing — is development cooperation also changing?’ together with Mika Jokivuori, development expert at Finn Church Aid, and Viljami Kettunen of Combi Works Oy. A comprehensive list of events and speakers is available on the SuomiAreena website (https://suomiareena.fi/ohjelmapuhujat#puhujat).

The ministers’ discussion panel can be followed on social media through updates of the Facebook and Twitter pages of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, with the hashtag #UMPori. The discussion can also be followed on the MTV’s Kastsomo at https://www.katsomo.fi/#!/jakso/942841

Inquiries: Petri Salo, Ambassador for 100-year-old Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 351 018 and Tiina Tähtinen, Desk Officer responsible for the Foreign Ministry’s centenary celebrations, tel. +358 295 351 765.

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi