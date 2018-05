MFA: Nina Suomalainen to be Executive Director of Justice Rapid Response

Nina Suomalainen will start as Executive Director of Justice Rapid Response on 7 May 2018.

Nina Suomalainen has extensive experience of international positions and crisis management. She will transfer to serve as Executive Director of Justice Rapid Response (JRR) from Skopje, Macedonia, where she has been Head of Office for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Founded in 2009 and based in Geneva, JRR is an international cooperation network that provides international organisations and States with expert assistance in investigating the most serious international crimes and securing evidence.

JRR aims to improve the capacity of the international community to bring those guilty of such crimes and human rights violations to justice.

Finland has played an active role in JRR’s activities since the network was established, and has held the Chair of the Executive Board of JRR since September 2014. Supporting JRR is a part of Finland's long-term activities in efforts to reduce impunity.

More information about JRR: http://www.justicerapidresponse.org/

Inquiries: Nina Suomalainen, Executive Director, Justice Rapid Response, n.suomalainen@justicerapidresponse.org , tel. +41 76 490 6631, and Marja Lehto, Senior Adviser, Legal Service, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 350 086

