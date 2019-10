MFA: Non-fiction literature breaks (EU) myths – Ministry for Foreign Affairs at the Helsinki Book Fair

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs participates in the Helsinki Book Fair with a varied, fact-based programme. Also present at the fair will be Minister of Nordic Cooperation Thomas Blomqvist and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. A new, updated version of Europe Information’s book on basic facts about the EU (EU-perusteos / EU basfakte) will be published at the fair.

The discussion organised together with European Movement Finland will focus on the role of non-fiction literature in our era of fake news and opinion-shaping, and breaking myths about the EU. The panellists will be Minister Thomas Blomqvist, journalist and author of the book on basic facts about the EU Heli Satuli, Young European 2019 Atte Ahokas, and respected political figure Liisa Jaakonsaari. The discussion, moderated by journalist Pekka Mykkänen, will take place on the Hakaniemi Stage on 24 October at 13.30–14.00

There will be a lot to see at the Europe Information stand 6e1. Minister Pekka Haavisto will visit the stand on Sunday 27 October at 15.00-15.30, and JEF-Finland (a member of Young European Federalists) will offer the visitors the opportunity to test what they know about the EU by playing the game “27 truths about the EU”. Publications of Europe Information and JEF-Finland will also be available at the stand.

A new, updated version of the book on basic facts about the EU and its future (EU-perusteos / EU basfakte; in Finnish and Swedish) will be published at the Helsinki Book Fair, and it will be available at the Europe Information stand 6e1. After the fair you may order this, and other publications of Europe Information, at https://julkaisut.um.fi/.

