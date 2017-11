MFA: Nordic Women Mediators meet in Helsinki

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 202/2017

20 November 2017

Nordic Women Mediators meet in Helsinki

The Nordic Women Mediators (NWM) network will gather for their annual meeting in Helsinki from 21 to 22 November. NWM aims to highlight the importance of women in mediation and to serve as a link between Nordic women who have experience of mediation tasks or peace processes. The network consists of about 50 women from Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark. It is one example of Nordic cooperation in mediation matters at the practical level.

The members of the network have wide-ranging expertise of various phases of peace processes. These include mediation, ceasefire arrangements, constitutional reforms, civilian-military relations, international humanitarian law, human rights, communications, and inclusive strategies. In different international forums, the NWM has asserted itself as a network that highlights women’s importance in mediation and their active participation in all phases of peace processes. The network seeks to engage in cooperation with similar initiatives worldwide.

An event for invited guests will be organised in connection with the meeting.It will start with a panel discussion on Nordic women’s practical experiences of peace processes. Former minister Elisabeth Rehn will give a short presentation and this will be followed by general discussion.

Inquiries: Janne Oksanen, Desk Officer, tel. +358 295 351 333 and Johanna Poutanen, CMI, tel. +358 44 359 3597 399.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.