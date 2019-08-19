MFA: Over 134 million people in need of emergency relief - World Humanitarian Day highlights the position of women in the middle of crises
On World Humanitarian Day, 19 August, the UN focuses on the special needs of women and girls in humanitarian aid work. During its presidency of the Council of the European Union, Finland also stresses how important it is to prevent sexual and gender-based violence and to support its victims in crises.
“The majority of people in need of humanitarian aid are women and children whose position is especially vulnerable in disaster situations. Often women and girls are worst affected by the consequences of crises and conflicts. For that reason, the role of women in planning and implementation of humanitarian operations must be strengthened,” says Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.
Pregnancies and births increase the vulnerability of girls and women in crises and conflicts: it is estimated that as many as 60 per cent of maternal deaths occur in humanitarian crises. Rapes, forced marriages and human trafficking are commonplace in many crises and sexual violence is used as a means of war. Refugee status causes ever more risk factors. Disabled women and children are in a particularly vulnerable position.
Studies have proven that women's participation in humanitarian work improves the results of assistance. Only this way it can be made sure in many cultures that assistance will reach local women. It is often easier for women to talk about violence, its threat or other difficult experiences with other women.
The situation of humanitarian aid in the world continues difficult. Over 134 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. At the moment, the total sum of the UN’s appeal for humanitarian funds for the year 2019 is over EUR 25 billion. Just over one-quarter of that has been paid. Especially in conflicts, the weak security situation and various administrative obstacles make it more difficult for assistance to reach people.
Finland supports the improvement of women's and girls’ position in humanitarian aid through the United Nations Population Fund and Plan International and by participating in the work of international organisations. The Finnish organisations World Vision Finland, Fida International, Save the Children Finland, Finn Church Aid, Finnish Red Cross and Plan International Finland do humanitarian work with the support of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. This year, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted nearly EUR 67 million in humanitarian assistance.
Inquiries: Claus Lindroos, Director of the Unit for Humanitarian Assistance and Policy, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 351 234
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Keywords
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Över 134 miljoner människor i behov av humanitär hjälp – internationella dagen för humanitärt arbete framhåller kvinnors roll under kriser19.8.2019 11:09:47 EEST | Tiedote
På den internationella dagen för humanitärt arbete den 19 augusti fäster FN särskild vikt vid kvinnors och flickors särskilda behov i det humanitära arbetet. Under sitt ordförandeskap i Europeiska unionens råd vill även Finland framhålla vikten av att förebygga sexuellt våld och våld på grund av kön och vikten av att stödja våldsoffren.
UM: Hätäavun tarpeessa yli 134 miljoonaa ihmistä – humanitaarisen avun päivä nostaa esiin naisten aseman kriisien keskellä19.8.2019 10:37:48 EEST | Tiedote
Maailman humanitaarisen avun päivänä 19.8. YK kiinnittää erityistä huomiota naisten ja tyttöjen erityistarpeisiin humanitaarisessa avustustyössä. Myös Suomi korostaa EU-puheenjohtajakaudellaan kriiseissä tapahtuvan, seksuaalisen ja sukupuoleen perustuvan väkivallan ehkäisyä ja sen uhrien tukemisen tärkeyttä.
UM: Ulkoministeriön vuoden 2020 talousarvioesitys16.8.2019 13:10:20 EEST | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriö esittää hallinnonalalleen vuoden 2020 talousarvioesitykseen yhteensä 1 260 miljoonaa euroa.
UM: Suurlähettiläät kokoontuvat Helsinkiin16.8.2019 09:30:00 EEST | Tiedote
Suomen ulkomaanedustustojen päälliköt kokoontuvat vuosittaiseen tapaamiseensa Helsinkiin 19.–22. elokuuta. Kokous järjestetään Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamolla Töölössä. Kokouksen puheenjohtajana ja avaajana toimii valtiosihteeri Matti Anttonen.
UM: Finlands ambassadörer samlas i Helsingfors16.8.2019 09:30:00 EEST | Tiedote
Cheferna för Finlands beskickningar utomlands samlas till sitt årliga möte i Helsingfors den 19–22 augusti. Mötet ordnas på Kulturfabriken Korjaamo i Tölö. Statssekreterare Matti Anttonen är ordförande och öppnar ambassadörsmötet.
MFA: Heads of Mission meet in Helsinki16.8.2019 09:30:00 EEST | Press release
The Heads of Finnish Missions abroad will convene for their annual meeting in Helsinki on 19‒22 August. The meeting will be arranged at the Korjaamo Culture Factory in Töölö in Helsinki. Permanent State Secretary Matti Anttonen will chair and open the meeting.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom