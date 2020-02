MFA: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Finland

Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov will visit Helsinki on 3 March.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov will have a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto, who is to host the visit. At their bilateral meeting, the Ministers will discuss Ukraine, Syria, the Persian Gulf, international arms control, regional security development in Northern Europe, and other topical international matters.

They will also discuss bilateral matters between Finland and Russia, and regional cooperation.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Lavrov will also meet President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö.

