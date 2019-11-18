MFA: Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs to visit Finland

Sweden's Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs Anna Hallberg will visit Finland on 19 November.

During her visit, Minister Hallberg will meet Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari. The Ministers will discuss topical trade policy issues, especially the situation in the WTO and the trade relations between the EU and the United States. The Ministers will also exchange views on, for example, the trade dimension of climate change and issues related to public procurement.

“With regard to the EU's trade policy and its goals, Sweden and Finland hold very similar views. It is therefore good to regularly exchange ideas on how best to promote matters that are important to us within the EU framework in trade negotiations,” says Minister Skinnari.

At Minister Hallberg’s meeting with Minister for Nordic Cooperation and Equality Thomas Blomqvist, the topic of discussion will be Nordic cooperation.

“The new vision for Nordic cooperation was adopted in summer. It is a fresh and modern vision that will take the Nordic countries forward. Implementing the vision at both the Nordic and national levels will be critical for how well we will succeed in deepening the Nordic integration. It is therefore important to engage in dialogue between neighbouring countries,” says Minister Blomqvist.

