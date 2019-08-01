MFA: Tiina Vainio, Tino Aalto and Kirsi Airio appointed as Special Advisers to Minister Skinnari
Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari has appointed Tiina Vainio, Tino Aalto and Kirsi Airio to serve as his Special Advisers. Tino Aalto and Tiina Vainio assumed their positions in July, and will be followed by Kirsi Airio on 1 August.
Tino Aalto is the Special Adviser for external economic relations. He previously worked as an adviser to the CEO of Technology Industries of Finland and as the Head of Innovation Policy. He has also held various specialist positions at The Finnish Association of Consulting Firms SKOL and at Miltton. He holds a Master of Social Sciences (political science) degree from the University of Turku.
Kirsi Airio is the Special Adviser for development policy. She previously worked as the Foreign and Defence Policy Advisor to the Social Democratic Parliamentary Group. She has also served as an assistant to the Foreign Minister’s Special Representative on Mediation and as a Member of Parliament’s personal assistant. She holds a Master of Social Sciences (political science) degree from the University of Turku.
Tiina Vainio is the Special Adviser for media relations and communications. Her previous work experience includes communications consulting and conceptual design. She holds a Master of Social Sciences degree in sociology and a Master of Arts degree in journalism. She has studied in the University of Jyväskylä in Finland and in the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.
Inquiries: Tino Aalto +358 50 436 9188, Kirsi Airio +358 50 574 1729 and Tiina Vainio +358 50 524 6559
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Keywords
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Johanna Sumuvuori ministeri Haaviston poliittiseksi valtiosihteeriksi, erityisavustajiksi Jeri Aalto, Jarno Lappalainen ja Joel Linnainmäki1.8.2019 13:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Johanna Sumuvuori nimitettiin ulkoministeri Pekka Haaviston valtiosihteeriksi 4.7. alkaen. Lisäksi ministeri Haaviston erityisavustajina ovat aloittaneet Jeri Aalto, Jarno Lappalainen ja Joel Linnainmäki.
UM: Johanna Sumuvuori utnämnd till minister Haavistos politiska statssekreterare, Jeri Aalto, Jarno Lappalainen och Joel Linnainmäki till ministerns specialmedarbetare1.8.2019 13:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Johanna Sumuvuori utnämndes till utrikesminister Pekka Haavistos statssekreterare från och med den 4 juli. Jeri Aalto, Jarno Lappalainen och Joel Linnainmäki har tillträtt uppgiften som minister Haavistos specialmedarbetare.
MFA: Johanna Sumuvuori appointed as State Secretary to Minister Haavisto – and Jeri Aalto, Jarno Lappalainen and Joel Linnainmäki as Special Advisers1.8.2019 13:00:00 EEST | Press release
Johanna Sumuvuori was appointed as State Secretary to the Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto starting on 4 July. In addition, Jeri Aalto, Jarno Lappalainen and Joel Linnainmäki have started as Special Advisers to Minister Haavisto.
UM: Tiina Vainio, Tino Aalto ja Kirsi Airio ministeri Skinnarin erityisavustajiksi1.8.2019 12:55:00 EEST | Tiedote
Kehitysyhteistyö- ja ulkomaankauppaministeri Ville Skinnari on kutsunut erityisavustajikseen Tino Aallon, Kirsi Airion ja Tiina Vainion. Aalto ja Vainio ovat aloittaneet tehtävissään heinäkuun aikana. Kirsi Airio aloittaa tehtävässään 1. elokuuta.
UM: Tiina Vainio, Tino Aalto och Kirsi Airio till minister Skinnaris specialmedarbetare1.8.2019 12:55:00 EEST | Tiedote
Utvecklings- och utrikeshandelsminister Ville Skinnari har utsett Tino Aalto, Kirsi Airio och Tiina Vainio till sina specialmedarbetare. Aalto och Vainio tillträdde sina uppgifter som specialmedarbetare i juli. Airio tillträder uppgiften den 1 augusti.
MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to visit Latvia30.7.2019 09:02:06 EEST | Uutinen
Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Riga on Tuesday 30 July. Haavisto will meet Egils Levits, Latvia’s newly elected president, and hold discussions with Minister for Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkēvičs.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom