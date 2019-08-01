MFA: Tiina Vainio, Tino Aalto and Kirsi Airio appointed as Special Advisers to Minister Skinnari

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari has appointed Tiina Vainio, Tino Aalto and Kirsi Airio to serve as his Special Advisers. Tino Aalto and Tiina Vainio assumed their positions in July, and will be followed by Kirsi Airio on 1 August.

Tino Aalto is the Special Adviser for external economic relations. He previously worked as an adviser to the CEO of Technology Industries of Finland and as the Head of Innovation Policy. He has also held various specialist positions at The Finnish Association of Consulting Firms SKOL and at Miltton. He holds a Master of Social Sciences (political science) degree from the University of Turku.

Kirsi Airio is the Special Adviser for development policy. She previously worked as the Foreign and Defence Policy Advisor to the Social Democratic Parliamentary Group. She has also served as an assistant to the Foreign Minister’s Special Representative on Mediation and as a Member of Parliament’s personal assistant. She holds a Master of Social Sciences (political science) degree from the University of Turku.

Tiina Vainio is the Special Adviser for media relations and communications. Her previous work experience includes communications consulting and conceptual design. She holds a Master of Social Sciences degree in sociology and a Master of Arts degree in journalism. She has studied in the University of Jyväskylä in Finland and in the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

Inquiries: Tino Aalto +358 50 436 9188, Kirsi Airio +358 50 574 1729 and Tiina Vainio +358 50 524 6559

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.