Mielenilmaus Terapiatakuun puolesta Kansalaistorilla 20.9.2022

Calls were answered twice as often at MIELI Mental Health Finland’s Crisis Helpline than before the pandemic 29.8.2022 03:00:00 EEST | Press release

The stress experienced by Finns can be seen in the increased number of calls to the Crisis Helpline. This summer, the helpline's resources were enhanced, and the number of calls answered was higher than ever before. The Crisis Helpline will open Ukrainian- and Russian-language helplines in September.