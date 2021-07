Mielenterveystyön rakenteet näkyväksi ja lisää osaamista vastaanottokeskuksiin

EUR 50,000 for football at reception centres – top players to coach asylum seekers 28.6.2021 10:00:53 EEST | Press release

Reception centres will soon be applauding for their own players as the Football Association of Finland (FAF), the Football Players’ Association of Finland (FPA) and the Finnish Immigration Service are set to start coaching asylum seekers in football. Top players from the nearby clubs will be acting as coaches.