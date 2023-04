Mikä työelämässä muuttuu ja mitä pitäisi tutkia? | Webinaari ti 18.4. klo 9

Employees’ own responsibility for maintaining work ability and health increases in remote work—common ground rules and supervisor support are needed 28.3.2023 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

According to a recent study, the most significant health threat detected in remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic was not getting enough sleep. Stress eating was also common. With regard to work ability, the lack of recovery and sense of community during the working day was significant. Workplaces are now responsible for developing new ways to support health-related behaviour and to observe and maintain employees’ work ability even when working remotely.