Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to attend Shinzo Abe’s funeral in Japan

Former Prime Minister Abe was shot in July while making a campaign speech a few days ahead of the Japanese House of Councillors election.

“The whole democratic world was shocked and saddened by the assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe was an experienced and respected leader in international politics. We want to show solidarity and support to Japan. At the same time, we condemn all violence, including political violence,” Haavisto says.

In Tokyo, Minister Haavisto will have a bilateral meeting with the Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi and exchange views on topical foreign policy questions with various Japanese actors.

