Ministeri Skinnari EU:n kauppaministereiden epäviralliseen kokoukseen Marseilleen

Long-term national D visa to expedite entry of foreign labour 10.2.2022

A legislative amendment, which will enter into force in June, will enable the introduction of a long-term visa. A long-term visa is related to work-based immigration and a fast track procedure for entry into the country. In the first phase, a long-term visa can be issued to senior specialists, start-up entrepreneurs and their family members.