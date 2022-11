Ministeri Skinnari vierailee Etelä-Afrikassa ja Namibiassa

International conference to discuss promotion of gender equality through foreign policy 14.11.2022 12:15:00 EET | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto has convened an international conference to discuss gender equality promotion and feminist foreign policy. The conference will take place at the House of the Estates in Helsinki on 16 November. The conference aims to share best practices on the content and means of foreign policy that promotes gender equality. Another aim is to encourage more discussion about feminist foreign policy in Finland. Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto commissioned a review on how Finland’s foreign policy has succeeded in promoting gender equality.