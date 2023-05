Miten vihreä siirtymä etenee työpaikoilla? Kyselytutkimus luo tilannekuvaa toiminnasta ja osaamistarpeista

How is the green transition proceeding at workplaces? Survey provides overview on measures and competence requirements 23.5.2023 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Climate change will cause a comprehensive transformation of work life. A survey by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health collected employees’ views on the effects that the green transition and climate change have on work. The results highlight employees’ views on the sustainability of their workplaces and provide information on the prevalence of measures. Data of the survey has now been published in the Work-Life Knowledge service.