Morgan Stanleyn hallinnoima rahasto hankki omistukseensa 151 vuokra-asuntoa, sekä rakennusoikeuden noin 130 uudelle asunnolle, myyjänä oli Keskinäinen työeläkevakuutusyhtiö Varma. Kohde sijaitsee Espoon Haukilahdessa.

A property fund advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) acquired 151 residential units and building rights for approx. 130 new residential units from Varma. The acquired asset is located in Espoo, Finland. 7.1.2021 14:27:30 EET | Press release

A property fund advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) has made a new acquisition in Finland. The fund has acquired 151 rental residential units and building rights for approx. 130 new residential units within Haukilahti (Espoo) in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area from Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (Varma). Varma owns over 4,000 residential units in Finland and has well over 1,000 new units under development over the coming years. MSREI, through the funds that it manages, has previously acquired 1,900 residential units in Finland through multiple acquisitions. Premico will manage the new acquisition.