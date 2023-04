Muistutuskutsu medialle: Ilmarisen tulosinfo ja markkinanäkymät 28.4. klo 13

Ilmarinen invests in largest ever ETF launch in the United States 5.4.2023 16:11:34 EEST | Press release

The climate focused equity ETF, Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF, was listed on the NYSE Arca stock exchange in New York on April 4. Ilmarinen, the largest investors of the ETF, invested approximately 1,86 billion euros on the ETF’s first day of trading makes it the largest ETF launch of all time in the U.S.