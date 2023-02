Muistutuskutsu medialle: Varman tilinpäätös ja suhdannenäkymät – mihin liukeni taantuma?  

Varma receives EcoVadis Platinum recognition for its responsibility performance for second time 30.1.2023 16:43:36 EET | Press release

EcoVadis, a globally recognized business sustainability rating provider, has awarded Varma the Platinum EcoVadis Medal. Varma’s sustainability practices were rated as excellent, and we ranked in the top one per cent of the 90,000 companies analysed. Varma’s sustainability efforts focus especially on mitigating climate change in investments and promoting equality in working life.