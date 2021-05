Muistutuskutsu medioille: Suomen Pankin Maksufoorumi 19.5.2021 klo 9.00 - 12.00

Risks relating to housing loans have grown during the COVID-19 pandemic 4.5.2021 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish economy has come through the COVID-19 pandemic with less damage than expected. The pandemic hasn’t shaken the functioning of Finland’s financial system. The strong monetary and fiscal policy stimulus, the flexibility granted by the banks in the servicing of loans, direct business subsidies and the relaxation of macroprudential requirements and other banking regulations have all helped households and businesses. The persistent indebtedness of Finnish households does, however, threaten to weaken Finland’s ability to cope with future economic crises. Housing mortgage lending has picked up since summer 2020 and the household debt burden has continued to accumulate. Housing loans of long maturity are being taken out more than ever, and a greater proportion of new housing loans have been granted to people with a high level of debt relative to their income. The average size of new housing loans has also grown. ‘From the perspective of financial stability, Finns’ increased indebted