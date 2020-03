Muotoilu on nyt omaperäistä ja tinkimätöntä – laita nämä neljä nousevaa suunnittelijaa seurantaan

Design today is original and uncompromising – look out for these four emerging designers 19.3.2020 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Habitare’s Talentshop will present the four most interesting designers whom Finland and the world should be watching at the moment: Ville Aakula, Ekin Kayis, Mari Koppanen and Zuzana Zmatekova. What these featured designers have in common is originality in their ideas and an uncompromising attitude to quality. Each of the designers will get their own stand at Habitare, to be shown at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 9 to 13 September 2020.