Muutoksia Digi- ja väestötietoviraston palveluihin Kristiinankaupungissa

Once again, over 50,000 Finns will receive this year a special greetings card 18.1.2022 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Perhaps Finland’s most anticipated postcard will be delivered to the homes of tens of thousands of citizens in January 2022, when young people born in 2004 will be congratulated on their 18th birthday. In this joint message from the authorities and public administration organisations, people who are reaching adulthood receive congratulations and a reminder of how their civil rights and obligations are increasing.