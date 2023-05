Muutos aikatauluun: DNA:n vanhan kupariverkon palvelut päättyvät Kuopiossa jo marraskuun lopussa

DNA survey: More than half of Finns use streaming services – Netflix now also has Finnish production 10.5.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

According to DNA’s Digital Lifestyles survey, more than half of Finns use streaming services such as Netflix. Using Netflix is most common among young people. With the new series Dance Brothers, Netflix now also offers Finnish content. Dance Brothers is available to watch on Netflix from today 10th May. Enjoying movies and series also requires a fast and low-latency internet connection.