Myndigheten för digitalisering och befolkningsdata inleder verksamheten 1.1.2020: Ny vägvisare inom digitaliseringen av samhället underlättar medborgarnas vardag

Digital and Population Data Services Agency (Finnish Digital Agency) to launch its activities on 1 January 2020: The new pioneer in the digitalisation of society will simplify the lives of Finnish citizens 1.1.2020

Today, 1 January 2020, a new agency, the Digital and Population Data Services Agency (Finnish Digital Agency), will launch its activities in Finland. The agency was established with the merger of the Population Register Centre and Local Register Offices.