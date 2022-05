Neljä ehdotusta Suomelle vastuullisiksi valinnoiksi ja hallitusohjelmalle strateginen malli

Sitra’s Annual report 2021 – Three future themes and dozens of experiments across the country 26.4.2022 13:28:06 EEST | Press release

The year 2021 was a turning point for us at Sitra, as we began to implement our updated strategy. In addition to providing future-oriented studies, tools, events and training, we participated in dozens of practical experiments throughout Finland. Sitra’s annual report and financial statements for 2021 represent a cross-section of our diverse work for the benefit of Finland and the Finnish people.