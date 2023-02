Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Oyj:n tilinpäätöstiedotteen julkistaminen 7.3.2023

Netum Group Plc's organisational restructuring has been completed 2.1.2023 14:08:55 EET | Press release

The mergers of Cerion Solutions Oy and Netum Integrations Oy with Netum Oy were implemented and registered in the trade register on December 31, 2022. These mergers were part of the restructuring of Netum Group Plc. Netum Group will now consist of the parent company Netum Group Plc, and its 100 percent owned subsidiaries Netum Oy, Netum Service Channel Oy, and Studyo Oy. The goal for the organisational restructuring was to build an organisation and operating model that would enable us to serve our customers even better and to make its operations more efficient. The new structure also supports the achievement of the company's strategic goals. Read the company announcement about organizational changes, published on 23 September 2022. “This is an essential step in simplifying Netum's organizational structure, with which we seek clarity, scalability, and efficiency to ensure the prerequisites for our profitable growth in the coming years," says Matti Mujunen, CEO of Netum Group Plc. For ad