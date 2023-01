Netum Group Oyj:n ja Studyo Oy:n välinen yrityskauppa toteutui

Netum Group Plc acquires Studyo Oy, which specializes in software products and services in the education sector 29.12.2022 15:57:52 EET | Press release

Netum Group Plc and Studyo Oy have today, 29 December 2022, signed an agreement whereby Netum will purchase the entire share capital of Studyo Oy. The planned completion date of the transaction is January 2, 2023. With the acquisition, Netum will strengthen its product and service offering in the education sector and expands its office network to the economic region of Kuopio. Studyo was founded in the summer of 2018 from ”a passion for developing and improving.” The software products designed by Studyo are already used daily by more than 200,000 students in almost 50 Finnish universities and upper-secondary schools. The company's turnover in the financial period ending on 31 December 2021 was approximately EUR 1.3 million, and the reported EBITDA was approximately EUR 0.1 million. About half of the turnover came from the annual recurring revenue of software products. At the end of 2022, Studyo will employ 14 people with offices in Kuopio, Helsinki, and Tampere. ”Netum and Studyo have