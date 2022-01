Netum on Diviconin uusi kumppani

Netum is Divicon's new partner 13.1.2022 11:00:00 EET | Press release

Netum Oy and Divicon Oy have signed a cooperation agreement on 30 December 2021 to provide Divicon's Radi-Cal SaaS service for diagnostic display lifecycle management. The service makes extensive use of the Netum DUX solution, which focuses on lifecycle management of IT hardware assets. Netum will also provide consulting services related to the mapping and development of hardware assets in the future. "The partnership with Divicon is a significant step for Netum DUX. In addition to customer diagnostic displays, its use can be expanded to include other healthcare equipment and IT hardware assets," says Matti Mujunen, CEO of Netum Group. "We are very happy about this partnership. With Netum, we are able to offer our customers not only up-to-date remote quality control of diagnostic displays, but also even more comprehensive lifecycle management of displays and other IT hardware," comments Marek Davidjuk, Divicon’s Sales Director. For additional information, please contact: Netum Group Pl