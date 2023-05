Netum on voittanut Vaasan yliopiston kilpailutuksen pilvipohjaisen tietovarastoratkaisun hankinnasta

Netum has won a tender from University of Vaasa for the procurement of a cloud-based data warehouse solution 4.5.2023 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

Netum Group Plc's subsidiary Netum Oy has won a tender from University of Vaasa for the procurement of a cloud-based data warehouse solution. The offer included consultation of the overall data warehouse solution, definition of the solution, design, implementation, testing and maintenance. Seven different IT service providers participated in the competition. The reason behind the procurement was the need to modernise the data warehouse environment by establishing a new data warehouse in a cloud-based architecture. Microsoft's Azure environment is used as the cloud platform. The goal of the procurement is, among other things, to develop the University of Vaasa's information management practices by making up-to-date and relevant information available to different user groups and to support management's decision-making. ”We are very familiar with universities' environments and IT requirements, which gives us strong capabilities for customer-oriented development work. Our deep expertise an