NEW LUXURIOUS IGLOOS IN LEVI SET THE BAR HIGH – “We stand out in the increasingly competitive markets by investing in five-star service experiences,” says CEO Kristiina Kylmälahti

The three new luxurious igloos of Levin Iglut igloo hotel will accommodate their first guests this week. These 53-square-metre igloos offer luxurious interior design, high-standard equipment, private jacuzzi, bathroom and kitchen, as well as an unobstructed view from the top of the fell. Customised concierge services are available upon request. This multi-million-euro investment sets the bar high for the igloo tourism.

“We stand out in the increasingly competitive markets by providing five-star service experiences as well as the luxury of rare experiences and services. We have been pleasantly surprised by the interest that our luxury igloos have attracted in advance,” says CEO Kristiina Kylmälahti at Levin Iglut. The total number of igloos will now increase to 27.

According to Kylmälahti, the greatest assets of the hotel are its location on top of the Utsuvaara fell and its boutique nature that enables individual and tailored services. Many international influencers, high level guests as well as entertainment and sport stars have already found their way into Levi’s igloos, but their identities will not be revealed by the hotel.

“Privacy and peace and quiet are part of the luxury; this is a place where you can relax and enjoy the miracles of the northern nature. A significant proportion of our customers are on their honeymoon, celebrating an anniversary or seeking unique experiences,” says Kylmälahti.

NUMBER OF DOMESTIC IGLOO TOURISTS CONTINUES TO GROW

Up to 95% of the igloo customers are foreigners: mainly British, Americans, Australians, Germans and Asians. Customers from the United Arab Emirates, who are fascinated by the pure and clear northern air, comprise a growing customer group. Kylmälahti is particularly pleased that the number of domestic visitors is constantly growing.

“The autumn, and especially the colourful time of autumn, is the new favourite season of Finns. At that time, Lapland is full of colours and outdoor activity opportunities.”

Entrepreneur Tauno Mäkelä constructed the first four glass igloos in Levi in 2008. Since then, his four daughters have taken over this growth business. Aurora Sky, a fine dining restaurant made of glass and resembling a Laplander's hut, was completed three years ago. This crown jewel of the services has already achieved top grades. The menu was created by chef Lauri Närhi and his team.

“You can admire sky, wilderness views and aurora borealis through the windows of the restaurant. Authentic and fresh Lappish tastes on your plate are delicious. Our ambitious personnel even pick some of the mushrooms and berries as well as catches fish that they serve you,” says Kylmälahti.

Levin Iglut received the international Recognition of Excellence award this year, as a recognition of the sector’s professionals’ and tourists’ utmost satisfaction in the hotel services.