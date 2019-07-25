Nexstim Abp: Ändring i sammansättningen av Nexstim Abp:s styrelseutskott
Pressmeddelande, Helsingfors 25 juli 2019, kl. 14.00
Nexstim Abp: Ändring i sammansättningen av Nexstim Abp:s styrelseutskott
Nexstim Abp (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) (”Nexstim” eller ”bolaget”), ett företag inom riktad neuromodulering som tagit fram och marknadsför ett banbrytande system för navigerad, individanpassad icke-invasiv hjärnstimulering för behandling av egentlig depression, meddelar att Nexstim Abp:s styrelsen har beslutat att Leena Niemistö ska ersätta Sami Tuhkanen i valberedningen. Ossi Haapaniemi och Katya Smirnyagina valdes till nya medlemmar i valberedningen. Efter de ovan nämnda ändringarna har Nexstim Abp:s styrelseutskott följande sammansättning:
Ordförande för styrelsens revisionsutskott är Juliet Thompson och medlemmarna är Rohan Hoare och Tomas Holmberg.
Ordförande för styrelsens ersättningsutskott är Ken Charhut och medlemmarna är Rohan Hoare och Tomas Holmberg.
Ordförande för valberedningen är Leena Niemistö och medlemmarna är Ossi Haapaniemi Katya Smirnyagina och Risto Ilmoniemi.
NEXSTIM ABP
Martin Jamieson, verkställande direktör och styrelseordförande
För mer information gå in på bolagets webbplats på www.nexstim.com eller kontakta:
Martin Jamieson, styrelseordförande, verkställande direktör
+44 (0)771 516 3942
martin.jamieson@nexstim.com
Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)
Jussi Majamaa
+ 358 40 842 4479
jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
David Dible/Shabnam Bashir/Sylvie Berrebi
+44 (0)207 2822949
david.dible@citigatedewerogerson.com
Om Nexstim Abp
Nexstim är ett medicintekniskt företag som tagit fram och kommersialiserar den världsledande TMS-tekniken SmartFocusTM för icke-invasiv hjärnstimulering vid behandling av egentlig depression (MDD). Bolagets proprietära system för navigerad hjärnterapi (Navigated Brain Therapy, NBT®) med avancerad 3D-navigering är den enda individanpassade tekniken för transkraniell magnetstimulering (TMS) som gör det möjligt att rikta in TMS exakt till den del av hjärnan som associeras till MDD.
Nexstim har lanserat sitt NBT®-system i USA för behandling av MDD efter att ha fått godkännande från FDA för marknadsföring och försäljning för denna indikation. NBT®-systemet har i Europa fått CE-märkning för behandling av egentlig depression och kronisk neuropatisk smärta.
Nexstim kommersialiserar också sitt NBS-system (Navigated Brain Stimulation) för diagnostiska tillämpningar på samma teknikplattform. NBS-systemet är det enda FDA-godkända och CE-märkta TMS-systemet för preoperativ kartläggning av hjärnbarken för motorik och tal. Nexstims aktier finns noterade på Nasdaq First North Finland och Nasdaq First North Sweden.
Mer information finns på www.nexstim.com
